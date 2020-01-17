SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $108.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.21 and a 12 month high of $108.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

