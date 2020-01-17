Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Citigroup

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. GMP Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU opened at C$44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total transaction of C$421,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.