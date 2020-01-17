Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) shot up 7.1% on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Surgery Partners traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.75, 439,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 413,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 318,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 664,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 544,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

