Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70. Target has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Target by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

