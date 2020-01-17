Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Purchases $671,934.24 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 56,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $671,934.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 2.43% of Taylor Devices worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.