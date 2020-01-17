TD Securities Boosts Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target to C$11.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PZA stock opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$9.19 and a 12 month high of C$10.65. The firm has a market cap of $247.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.6613187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

