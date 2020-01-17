Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.45. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

