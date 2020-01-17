TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCEHY shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $488.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

