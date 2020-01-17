Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596,675 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.7% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,292,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

