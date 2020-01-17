Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $455.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $537.83 and last traded at $534.81, with a volume of 3912215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $537.92.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.78.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.6% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.2% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.77, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

