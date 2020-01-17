Thomas G. Plagemann Sells 36,667 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 36,667 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $302,869.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,940.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VSLR stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSLR shares. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 1,115,609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.