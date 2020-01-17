Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.41 and a 12-month high of C$21.91.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$261.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

