Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$75.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.75.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$71.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$56.85 and a 12 month high of C$71.93.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$975.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$959.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 3.932223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$364,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,107. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total value of C$42,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,069. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,143 shares of company stock valued at $430,772.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

