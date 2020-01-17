Traders Buy Large Volume of Vodafone Group Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 15,325 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,098% compared to the average volume of 1,279 call options.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD opened at $20.30 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

