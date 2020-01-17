Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tribune Publishing’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tribune Publishing.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Tribune Publishing news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc purchased 184,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $308,633.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,176,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,729. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tribune Publishing (TPCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.