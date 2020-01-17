Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$37.00” Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$37.00 price target on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.38.

IMO opened at C$35.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.16. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$31.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

