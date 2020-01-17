Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEL. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.33.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.35 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$6.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $809.04 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

