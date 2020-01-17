Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$71.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.92.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$70.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$54.30 and a twelve month high of C$70.64.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

