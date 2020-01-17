Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €59.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNIA. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €52.62 ($61.18).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

