United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.