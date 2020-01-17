UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $300.99 and last traded at $300.74, with a volume of 3605121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.41.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.32.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

