Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $91.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.02.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

