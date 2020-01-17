Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.67 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

