Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 853,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 290.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,590 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

