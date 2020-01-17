Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VIRT stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. UBS Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

