Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) & Future Healthcare of America (NASDAQ:FUTU) Head to Head Comparison

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virtu Financial and Future Healthcare of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29 Future Healthcare of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.93, suggesting a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Future Healthcare of America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtu Financial and Future Healthcare of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $1.88 billion 1.58 $289.44 million $1.96 7.95 Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Future Healthcare of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 2.55% 18.75% 3.01% Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Future Healthcare of America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

