Visa (NYSE:V) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.92.

NYSE:V opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Visa by 75.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

