Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €62.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €62.10 ($72.21) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNA. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.11 ($62.92).

ETR VNA opened at €50.10 ($58.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €40.05 ($46.57) and a 12 month high of €48.95 ($56.92).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

