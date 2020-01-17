Voya Financial Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the asset manager will earn $5.00 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

