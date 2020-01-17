W Brett White Sells 40,748 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,137.08.

CWK opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $964,133,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 217,272 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,433,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 222,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.