W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Stake Increased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth $168,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 521,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth $19,746,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the third quarter worth $2,632,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

