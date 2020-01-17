Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $261.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.