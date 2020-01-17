Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after buying an additional 2,939,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

