Wanda Sports Group Company Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 22nd (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group’s (NYSE:WSG) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wanda Sports Group had issued 23,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $190,400,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WSG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

WSG stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. Wanda Sports Group has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $267.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wanda Sports Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wanda Sports Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

