Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Perion Network (PERI)

1/15/2020 – Perion Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

1/9/2020 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

1/6/2020 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “not rated” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. Perion Network Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

