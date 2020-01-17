Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2020 – Irhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Irhythm Technologies is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Irhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

1/7/2020 – Irhythm Technologies is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Irhythm Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Irhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/29/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Irhythm Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $89.01 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

