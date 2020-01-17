Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given a C$8.85 Price Target at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) received a C$8.85 price objective from Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.48. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$10.47.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton acquired 22,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,785.12. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,912.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

