Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.80. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

