Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) versus 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Critical Contrast

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Wins Finance alerts:

This table compares Wins Finance and 360 Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A 360 Finance 31.86% 47.94% 20.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wins Finance and 360 Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 2,777.60 $10.49 million N/A N/A 360 Finance $646.79 million 2.02 $173.56 million N/A N/A

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wins Finance and 360 Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00

360 Finance has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.38%. Given 360 Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Summary

360 Finance beats Wins Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Wins Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wins Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.