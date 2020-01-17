WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Set at C$90.00 by Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has been given a C$90.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.15.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$62.56 and a 52-week high of C$95.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.88.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,400.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

