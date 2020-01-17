Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 17,935 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $6.26 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $167.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

