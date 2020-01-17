YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 23.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YRCW stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 4.50.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

