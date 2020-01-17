Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.11).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANCHIANO THERAP/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANCN opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

