Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

SHO stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

