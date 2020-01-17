Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Repay posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,463,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,506,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $627.73 million, a PE ratio of -112.71 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

