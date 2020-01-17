Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.83 Price Target for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $17.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.