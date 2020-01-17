Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.85 Price Target for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.85 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Torchlight Energy Resources an industry rank of 51 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRCH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of TRCH stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 441,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 593,701 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

