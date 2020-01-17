Zacks Investment Research Upgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Hold

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

