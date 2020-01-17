Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Strong-Buy

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Ichor stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $884.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after buying an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 830.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

