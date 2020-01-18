$0.06 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

SB stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $162.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

